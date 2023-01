SEATTLE (AP) — Braxton Meah threw down eight dunks en route to 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Washington power past Stanford, 86-69 to snap a five-game losing skid Thursday night.

The Huskies used a high-energy attack in the first half, closing the period by hitting eight of their final nine shots to take an 18-point lead into intermission and carrying it through the final 20 minutes.