Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten

Oliver Dahlen scored both goals for Wilton in a 2-0 road win over Norwalk last week.

Boys soccer

Warriors still unbeaten

Even though it was outplayed, the Wilton boys soccer team remained unbeaten Monday night.

The Warriors were able to come away with a 0-0 tie against at home against Norwalk and are now 4-0-2 this season.

“Norwalk had so much more energy than we did,” Wilton coach Edwin Carvajal said. “We didn’t have much of the ball.”

The Warriors had beaten Norwalk, 2-0, last Wednesday in Norwalk.

“Maybe we were still on a high from that game,” Carvajal said. “But Norwalk was much better on Monday night. They came in with a lot of power.”

Oliver Dahlen scored both of Wilton’s goals in last week’s victory over Norwalk. One of the goals came on an assist from goalie Jack Lynch.

“Jack punted the ball and the defense missed it and it went to Oliver at the top of the box,” Carvajal said.

Lynch and the Wilton defenders have allowed only one goal in the team’s first six games.

“The backline has been great,” Carvajal said. “Ahrav Soi, Zach Abud, Zarius Eusebe, Matthew Koleszar, Cole Iannuzzi ... they have all done a terrific job of limiting shots on goal. And when the other team has gotten off shots, Jack Lynch has come up big with saves.”

Field Hockey

Wilton edges Norwalk

The Wilton High field hockey team got its first win of the season by beating Norwalk, 1-0, on Monday in Norwalk.

Lizzie Kendra scored the goal for the Warriors on an assist from Abby Dolan.

Wilton is now 1-4 this fall with five regular-season games remaining.

Girls Soccer

Warriors rout Norwalk

Ashley Carbonier scored two goals as the Wilton girls soccer team defeated host Norwalk, 6-0, last Thursday.

Emerson Pattillo, Heather Plowright, Mia Pepitone, and Cate Adams added one goal apiece for the Warriors, who are 1-2-1 this season.

Wilton was coming off a pair of losses to Staples by scores of 4-0 and 3-0.

Cross Country

Split decision with Staples

The Wilton boys and girls cross country teams came away with a split last Wednesday in Westport.

The Wilton boys got the victory, beating the Wreckers, 22-33.

Davis Cote led the Warriors (2-1) with a first-place finish in a time of 16 minutes, 48.37 seconds for the 5,000-meter course.

Teammates Malcolm McCormick and Michael Byrnes were second and third, respectively, with times of 17:14.82 and 17:27.46.

Also contributing to Wilton’s team score were Dhruv Rokkam (sixth, 18:25.72) and Matthew Ferrante (10th, 19:25.53).

The Staples girls team edged Wilton, 26-29.

Emily Mrakovic (second, 17:33.86), Yana Giannoutsos (fourth, 18:33.82), Ryann Wauthier (sixth, 18:35.56), Catherine Dineen (eighth, 18:50.68), and Claire Kedzierski (ninth, 18:51.38) contributed to the team score for Wilton (1-2).

Girls Swimming

Wilton tops Staples

The Wilton girls swim team improved its record to 2-0 with a 102-78 triumph over Staples last Friday.

The Warriors opened a 46-16 lead after the first four events and were ahead 102-53 before swimming exhibition (no points) in the final two races.

Wilton got first-place individual finishes from Virginia Hastings in the 200 freestyle (2:13.95), Sophia Gimby in the 200 individual medley (2:34.64) and the 400 freestyle (4:57.87), Ava Fasano in the 50 freestyle (29.03), Sydney Lillis in the 100 butterfly (1:09.19), and Abbey Gardner in the 100 backstroke (1:12.25).

Avery Newcomer, Hastings, Carolyn Hendricks, and Fasano combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.38, and Fasano, Anais Wentzel, Lillis, and Hendricks triumphed in the 200 medley relay (2:12.07).

Girls Volleyball

Pair of setbacks for Warriors

The Wilton girls volleyball team fell to Staples, 3-0, and Norwalk, 3-1.

Julia Swierczynska (eight kills, two blocks) and Carly Morris (five service points, four kills, three blocks) led the Warriors in the loss to Staples.

Against Norwalk, Ruth Briglin had six kills and five blocks and Brooke Bohacs added eight kills and four digs for Wilton.