Boston U. 68, Merrimack 54

Zink 1-4 0-0 2, Harper 5-7 2-4 15, Tate 2-6 2-2 8, Tynen 1-4 0-0 2, Whyte 5-13 1-2 12, Brittain-Watts 5-6 0-0 12, Chimezie 4-5 0-0 8, Morales 2-4 3-3 7, Brewster 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 8-11 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason