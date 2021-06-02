Boston-Houston Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers singles to shortstop. Xander Bogaerts to second. J.D. Martinez to third. Hunter Renfroe walks. Rafael Devers to second. Xander Bogaerts to third. J.D. Martinez scores. Bobby Dalbec grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 1, Astros 0.