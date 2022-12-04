Boston College 90, Boston U. 80

Crispe 4-8 8-8 16, Durant 3-6 0-0 6, Davenport 3-6 2-2 10, Johnson 6-13 1-2 13, Pina 5-8 4-4 18, Shean 5-7 2-2 17, Beneventine 0-2 0-0 0, Mingo 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-52 17-18 80
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason