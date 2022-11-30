Boston College 75, Rutgers 61

Cornwell 1-2 3-4 5, Lafayette 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 3-5 4-4 11, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Sidibe 2-11 1-2 5, Bates 4-7 0-0 12, Smikle 3-9 4-6 11, Streeter 3-6 2-2 11, Totals 19-48 14-18 61
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason