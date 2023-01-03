Boston College 70, Notre Dame 63

Laszewski 2-7 2-2 6, Goodwin 6-12 1-2 16, Ryan 5-11 0-0 11, Starling 6-14 1-4 16, Wertz 2-9 0-0 6, Hammond 2-5 0-0 5, Zona 1-2 0-0 2, Lubin 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-60 5-10 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason