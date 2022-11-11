Boston College 70, Detroit 66

Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Davis 6-19 0-2 15, Oliver 1-3 0-0 3, Phillips 2-8 2-3 6, Stone 8-14 2-2 22, LeGreair 1-1 0-0 2, Moss 1-5 1-1 3, Parks 0-0 2-2 2, Koka 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 7-10 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason