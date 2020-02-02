Boston College 67, Wake Forest 54
Morra 0-3 3-4 3, Raca 5-13 0-0 10, Conti 3-10 3-3 9, Scruggs 1-3 0-0 3, Sharp 6-11 2-3 15, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Branch 0-0 0-0 0, Summiel 1-2 0-0 2, Udoh 3-5 0-0 6, Hahne 1-1 0-0 2, Harrison 2-8 0-0 4, Hoard 0-2 0-0 0, Maier 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 8-10 54
Guy 10-13 0-0 20, Soule 6-12 3-3 15, Dickens 3-8 0-0 7, Garraud 5-8 0-0 13, Swartz 2-11 0-1 4, Bolden-Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Pineau 1-4 0-1 2, Batts 0-1 0-0 0, Lowery 0-2 2-2 2, Ortlepp 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 29-64 5-7 67
|Wake Forest
|20
|4
|15
|15
|—
|54
|Boston College
|15
|14
|26
|12
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 2-10 (Raca 0-1, Conti 0-3, Scruggs 1-3, Sharp 1-3), Boston College 4-16 (Soule 0-2, Dickens 1-5, Garraud 3-4, Swartz 0-3, Bolden-Morris 0-1, Ortlepp 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 8 (Conti 2), Boston College 17 (Dickens 8). Fouled Out_Boston College Garraud. Rebounds_Wake Forest 33 (Sharp 5-10), Boston College 40 (Guy 6-12). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 11, Boston College 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,312.