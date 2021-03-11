Boston Bruins Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 11, 2021 Boston Bruins POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 63 Brad Marchand 23 12 16 28 11 14 2 1 1 56 .214 F 37 Patrice Bergeron 23 9 13 22 9 2 4 1 1 79 .114 F 88 David Pastrnak 16 11 10 21 9 4 4 0 0 67 .164 D 73 Charlie McAvoy 23 3 14 17 5 20 0 0 0 46 .065 F 21 Nick Ritchie 23 8 7 15 -4 15 5 0 1 49 .163 F 46 David Krejci 19 0 11 11 2 12 0 0 0 29 .000 F 12 Craig Smith 22 4 5 9 3 12 0 0 2 53 .075 F 13 Charlie Coyle 22 5 3 8 -2 12 0 1 1 34 .147 F 74 Jake DeBrusk 17 1 4 5 -4 2 1 0 0 35 .029 D 48 Matt Grzelcyk 10 0 5 5 3 8 0 0 0 19 .000 F 11 Trent Frederic 23 3 1 4 -1 43 0 0 2 27 .111 F 52 Sean Kuraly 21 2 2 4 -7 10 0 0 2 40 .050 D 67 Jakub Zboril 21 0 4 4 1 6 0 0 0 16 .000 F 10 Anders Bjork 22 1 2 3 -3 8 0 0 0 13 .077 D 25 Brandon Carlo 21 2 1 3 2 10 0 0 1 29 .069 D 75 Connor Clifton 16 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 15 .000 D 55 Jeremy Lauzon 16 0 3 3 -2 23 0 0 0 23 .000 F 23 Jack Studnicka 14 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 21 .048 F 14 Chris Wagner 22 2 1 3 -7 19 0 1 0 28 .071 D 86 Kevan Miller 15 0 2 2 0 9 0 0 0 14 .000 D 27 John Moore 5 0 2 2 -3 2 0 0 0 8 .000 D 58 Urho Vaakanainen 6 0 2 2 -1 2 0 0 0 11 .000 F 0 Anton Blidh 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 44 Steven Kampfer 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Ondrej Kase 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 83 Karson Kuhlman 3 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000 F 0 Par Lindholm 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 18 Greg McKegg 1 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 4 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 23 64 113 177 13 253 16 4 11 727 .088 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 54 94 148 -21 209 9 3 8 605 .089 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 40 Tuukka Rask 14 853 2.46 8 4 2 0 35 371 0.906 0 0 0 41 Jaroslav Halak 9 547 2.08 5 2 2 1 19 234 0.919 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 23 1411 2.35 13 6 4 1 54 605 .911 64 113 253 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 1411 2.7 10 8 5 2 62 725 .912 54 94 209 More for youSportsNo. 11 DePaul vs. No. 3 UConn: Time, TV and what you need...By David BorgesSports'Trust the process': Ridgefield's Jackson Mitchell moves...By Paul Doyle