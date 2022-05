Red sox first. Trevor Story doubles to deep right field. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base, Rougned Odor to Ryan Mountcastle. Trevor Story to third. Xander Bogaerts singles to center field. Trevor Story scores. Alex Verdugo lines out to deep right field to Anthony Santander. Kike Hernandez walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Christian Arroyo flies out to right field to Anthony Santander.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, Orioles 0.

Orioles eighth. Robinson Chirinos flies out to left center field to Kike Hernandez. Chris Owings flies out to deep left field to Alex Verdugo. Cedric Mullins doubles to left center field. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Cedric Mullins scores. Ryan Mountcastle lines out to left field to Alex Verdugo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Orioles 1.

Orioles tenth. Ryan McKenna pinch-hitting for Tyler Nevin. Ryan McKenna is intentionally walked. Robinson Chirinos reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ryan McKenna to second. Jorge Mateo scores. Throwing error by Hirokazu Sawamura.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Orioles 2, Red sox 1.