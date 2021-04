Red sox first. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Freddy Galvis to Trey Mancini. Alex Verdugo doubles. J.D. Martinez strikes out on a foul tip. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Alex Verdugo scores. Christian Vazquez doubles. Marwin Gonzalez walks. Christian Arroyo called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 2, Orioles 0.

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins singles to right center field. Trey Mancini reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Cedric Mullins out at second. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Trey Mancini scores. Maikel Franco reaches on error. Fielding error by Marwin Gonzalez. Pedro Severino singles to center field. Maikel Franco to second. Freddy Galvis strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Red sox 2, Orioles 2.

Orioles fourth. Maikel Franco flies out to right field to Alex Verdugo. Pedro Severino homers to right field. Freddy Galvis pops out to second base to Christian Arroyo. Rio Ruiz called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Red sox 2.

Red sox sixth. Rafael Devers singles to left center field. Christian Vazquez singles to shallow center field. Rafael Devers to second. Marwin Gonzalez walks. Christian Vazquez to second. Rafael Devers to third. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shallow infield, Paul Fry to Trey Mancini. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Christian Vazquez to third. Rafael Devers scores. Franchy Cordero singles to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Christian Vazquez scores. Throwing error by Ryan Mountcastle. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Orioles 3.

Red sox seventh. Kike Hernandez grounds out to third base, Rio Ruiz to Trey Mancini. Alex Verdugo doubles. J.D. Martinez doubles to deep center field. Alex Verdugo scores. Rafael Devers walks. Christian Vazquez pops out to shallow infield to Pat Valaika. Marwin Gonzalez singles to left field. Rafael Devers to second. J.D. Martinez scores. Christian Arroyo flies out to right field to Anthony Santander.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 6, Orioles 3.

Red sox eighth. Franchy Cordero strikes out swinging. Bobby Dalbec strikes out on a foul tip. Kike Hernandez homers to left field. Alex Verdugo called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 7, Orioles 3.