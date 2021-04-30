Boston 6, Texas 1

E_Kiner-Falefa (3). DP_Boston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Boston 5, Texas 9. HR_Martinez 2 (9), Bogaerts (4), Devers (7). SB_Holt (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Eovaldi W,4-2 6 4 1 1 2 5 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 3 Brice 1 0 0 0 2 1

Texas Arihara L,2-3 2 2-3 4 6 6 2 1 Yang 4 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 de Geus 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Eovaldi (García), Arihara (Dalbec).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:45. A_28,267 (40,300).