Boston 5, Detroit 1

Detroit 0 1 0 1
Boston 1 1 3 5

First Period_1, Boston, Coyle 2 (Forbort, Marchand), 13:42.

Second Period_2, Boston, Marchand 1 (Lindholm, Pastrnak), 11:53 (pp). 3, Detroit, Erne 2 (Hronek), 18:49.

Third Period_4, Boston, Marchand 2 (DeBrusk, Pastrnak), 2:55 (pp). 5, Boston, Smith 1 (Nosek, Forbort), 3:30. 6, Boston, Pastrnak 6 (Lindholm, Bergeron), 4:34 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-10-9_29. Boston 12-8-13_33.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 5; Boston 3 of 6.

Goalies_Detroit, Husso 2-1-1 (33 shots-28 saves). Boston, Swayman 2-1-0 (29-28).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:33.

Referees_Cody Beach, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Derek Nansen.

