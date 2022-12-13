Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 1 0 \u2014 3 Boston 2 1 0 1 \u2014 4 Boston won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 10 (Pastrnak, McAvoy), 6:48 (pp). 2, Boston, DeBrusk 11 (Hall, Zacha), 7:07. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 5 (Dobson, Nelson), 11:00. Second Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Dobson 9 (Bailey, Nelson), 11:43. 5, Boston, Forbort 2 (Zacha, DeBrusk), 18:28 (sh). Third Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 2 (Aho), 4:40. Overtime_None. Shootout_Boston 2 (Coyle NG, DeBrusk G, Pastrnak G), N.Y. Islanders 1 (Barzal G, Nelson NG, Bailey NG). Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-8-8-1_26. Boston 8-10-10-6_34. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 2. Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 7-3-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Boston, Ullmark 17-1-0 (26-23). A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:43. Referees_Jake Brenk, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Matt MacPherson.