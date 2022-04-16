Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 4, Minnesota 0

Minnesota Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 5 0 Totals 29 4 6 4
Arraez dh 3 0 1 0 Hernández cf 3 1 1 0
Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 2
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 1 0 0
Larnach lf 4 0 3 0 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 2
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Story 2b 3 0 1 0
Gordon cf 2 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 2 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0
Minnesota 000 000 000 0
Boston 022 000 00x 4

DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 3. LOB_Minnesota 6, Boston 3. 2B_Larnach (1), Hernández (5). HR_Verdugo (3), Bogaerts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gray L,0-1 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Winder 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 2
Romero 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Houck W,1-0 5 2-3 2 0 0 3 4
Strahm 1 1 0 0 0 1
Whitlock 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 5

Strahm pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:45. A_34,990 (37,755).

More for you