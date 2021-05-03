Boston 3, New Jersey 0

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Ritchie 14 (Zboril, Kuraly), 9:08. 2, Boston, Bergeron 20 (Marchand), 17:54. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Boston, Grzelcyk 5 (Bergeron, Marchand), 17:17. Penalties_New Jersey bench, served by Wood (Boarding), 6:43; Greer, NJ (Fighting), 6:43; Clifton, BOS (Fighting), 6:43; Zboril, BOS (Holding), 11:25.

Shots on Goal_Boston 17-20-5_42. New Jersey 4-5-11_20.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; New Jersey 0 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 14-4-2 (20 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Wedgewood 3-7-3 (42-39).

A_3,600 (16,514). T_2:23.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jesse Marquis.