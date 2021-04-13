Skip to main content
Boston 3, Buffalo 2

Buffalo 1 0 1 0 2
Boston 1 1 0 1 3

Boston won shootout 2-0

First Period_1, Buffalo, Miller 4 (Bjork, Cozens), 1:52. 2, Boston, Krejci 3 (Smith, Lauzon), 13:20. Penalties_Ritchie, BOS (Boarding), 14:32; DeBrusk, BOS (Hooking), 16:51; Lazar, BOS (High Sticking), 18:23.

Second Period_3, Boston, Smith 9, 5:29. Penalties_Irwin, BUF (Fighting), 2:46; Ritchie, BOS (Fighting), 2:46; Miller, BOS (Fighting), 9:14; Thompson, BUF (Fighting), 9:14; Irwin, BUF (Holding), 16:29.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Dahlin 4 (Jokiharju, Skinner), 11:53. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Mittelstadt, BUF (Tripping), 5:00.

Shootout_Boston 2 (Coyle G, DeBrusk G), Buffalo 0 (Olofsson NG, Thompson NG).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-7-10-1_23. Boston 11-13-7-3_34.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Tokarski 0-4-1 (31 shots-29 saves), Buffalo, Ullmark 9-6-3 (3-3). Boston, Swayman 2-1-0 (23-21).

A_2,191 (17,565). T_2:45.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Furman South. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tony Sericolo.