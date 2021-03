First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Grzelcyk, Marchand), 3:20 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Tanev 7 (Rodrigues, Kapanen), 15:22. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS (Boarding), 0:39; Malkin, PIT (Holding), 1:26; Pastrnak, BOS (Tripping), 13:13.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Bergeron, BOS (Illegal Check to Head), 0:34; Pittsburgh bench, served by Angello (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:36; Pettersson, PIT (Holding), 8:13; Pittsburgh bench, served by Angello (Boarding), 12:57; Tanev, PIT (Misconduct), 12:57.

Third Period_3, Boston, Frederic 4 (Bergeron, Zboril), 7:07. Penalties_Marchand, BOS (High Sticking), 0:39.

Shots on Goal_Boston 15-13-5_33. Pittsburgh 15-9-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Vladar 1-0-0 (35 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 6-3-0 (33-31).

A_2,800 (18,387). T_2:30.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.