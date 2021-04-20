Boston 2, Buffalo 0

Boston 1 1 0 — 2 Buffalo 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 24 (Reilly, Pastrnak), 8:06. Second Period_2, Boston, Clifton 1 (Kuraly, Lazar), 3:03. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Boston 9-18-14_41. Buffalo 9-6-17_32. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; Buffalo 0 of 6. Goalies_Boston, Rask 10-4-2 (32 shots-32 saves). Buffalo, Tokarski 2-5-2 (41-39). A_0 (19,070). T_2:39. Referees_Steve Kozari, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Beaudry Halkidis, Kory Nagy. More for youSportsUConn, Indiana reschedule football meeting to 2026Staff reportsSportsReports: New London's Reed retires after seven NFL seasonsBy Michael Fornabaio