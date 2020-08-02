Boston 128, Portland 124
Anthony 5-14 0-0 13, Collins 3-3 0-0 6, Nurkic 12-20 5-5 30, Lillard 8-20 9-9 30, McCollum 7-17 0-0 17, Trent Jr. 7-12 0-0 21, Hezonja 1-2 0-0 2, Whiteside 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 45-90 15-16 124.
Hayward 6-10 6-6 22, Tatum 11-22 7-9 34, Theis 4-4 1-1 9, J.Brown 10-18 4-6 30, Walker 5-6 2-2 14, Ojeleye 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Kanter 4-7 3-6 11, Smart 0-4 3-4 3, Wanamaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-77 26-34 128.
|Portland
|24
|24
|38
|38
|—
|124
|Boston
|37
|30
|27
|34
|—
|128
3-Point Goals_Portland 19-42 (Trent Jr. 7-11, Lillard 5-14, Anthony 3-6, McCollum 3-7, Nurkic 1-3), Boston 18-30 (J.Brown 6-8, Tatum 5-8, Hayward 4-5, Walker 2-2, Ojeleye 1-3, Smart 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 35 (Nurkic 9), Boston 36 (Hayward, Kanter 8). Assists_Portland 31 (Lillard 16), Boston 24 (Tatum 8). Total Fouls_Portland 25, Boston 21.