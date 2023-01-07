Boston 121, San Antonio 116

Brown 12-26 3-6 29, Tatum 13-26 3-5 34, Horford 2-7 0-0 4, Smart 2-4 0-0 5, White 3-7 1-1 8, Hauser 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Williams III 5-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 8-12 2-2 23. Totals 47-95 12-18 121.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason