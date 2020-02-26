Boston 118, Portland 106
Hayward 5-7 1-2 12, Tatum 14-22 0-0 36, Theis 4-9 2-2 10, J.Brown 8-19 5-5 24, Smart 4-16 0-0 12, Langford 0-3 0-0 0, Ojeleye 1-1 0-0 3, Poirier 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 1-3 2-2 4, Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 4-6 3-3 13. Totals 43-90 13-14 118.
Anthony 5-14 2-2 14, Ariza 5-6 5-5 17, Whiteside 8-12 1-3 18, McCollum 10-24 3-6 28, Trent Jr. 3-10 0-0 7, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 3, Swanigan 2-2 4-5 8, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 3-11 2-2 9. Totals 38-85 17-23 106.
|Boston
|28
|28
|29
|33
|—
|118
|Portland
|24
|24
|22
|36
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Boston 19-39 (Tatum 8-12, Smart 4-9, J.Brown 3-7, Wanamaker 2-2, Hayward 1-2, Langford 0-2, Theis 0-3), Portland 13-31 (McCollum 5-12, Ariza 2-2, Anthony 2-6, Simons 1-3, Trent Jr. 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Theis 9), Portland 41 (Whiteside 19). Assists_Boston 19 (Wanamaker 4), Portland 24 (McCollum 10). Total Fouls_Boston 19, Portland 15. A_19,460 (19,393)