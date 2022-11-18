Boston 117, New Orleans 109

Tatum 6-18 5-6 19, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Horford 7-8 0-0 18, Brown 10-20 4-5 27, White 9-12 2-2 26, Hauser 2-7 0-0 6, Kornet 1-1 2-2 4, Brogdon 1-8 2-2 5, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 15-17 117.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason