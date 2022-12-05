Boston 116, Toronto 110

Brown 9-22 3-4 22, Tatum 11-24 4-5 31, Griffin 5-6 3-5 13, Smart 7-14 0-2 18, White 2-6 4-4 9, Hauser 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Kornet 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 44-90 15-21 116.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason