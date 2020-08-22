Boston 102, Philadelphia 94
Brown 6-16 8-9 21, Tatum 6-19 1-2 15, Theis 3-8 2-2 8, Smart 4-8 6-6 14, Walker 10-20 1-1 24, Langford 1-3 0-0 2, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 2-2 7, Kanter 3-6 0-0 6, Wanamaker 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 36-87 22-24 102.
Harris 6-19 3-4 15, Horford 1-5 4-6 6, Embiid 7-20 14-16 30, Milton 6-18 2-2 17, Richardson 5-17 4-4 17, Korkmaz 0-4 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Thybulle 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 3-10 2-2 9. Totals 28-95 29-34 94.
|Boston
|26
|25
|25
|26
|—
|102
|Philadelphia
|24
|25
|23
|22
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Boston 8-31 (Walker 3-8, Tatum 2-9, Brown 1-5, Smart 0-3, Theis 0-3), Philadelphia 9-39 (Milton 3-9, Richardson 3-11, Embiid 2-5, Burks 1-3, Horford 0-2, Korkmaz 0-3, Harris 0-5). Fouled Out_Boston 1 (Theis), Philadelphia None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Smart, Walker 8), Philadelphia 57 (Harris 15). Assists_Boston 15 (Walker 4), Philadelphia 14 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Philadelphia 19.