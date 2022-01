HOUSTON (AP) — Za-Ontay Boothman had 14 points to lead five Houston Baptist players in double figures as the Huskies easily beat Ecclesia 94-63 on Monday night.

Zach Iyeyemi, Brycen Long and Tristan Moore added 12 points apiece for the Huskies. Deshon Proctor chipped in 11 points. Iyeyemi also had three assists.