Boley scores 25 as No. 10 Oregon women beat Portland 85-52

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Erin Boley had 25 points and nine rebounds, and No. 10 Oregon defeated Portland 85-52 on Monday night to extend the Ducks' winning streak to 21 games dating to last season.

The winning streak matches the Oregon record set in 1978-79. Sedona Prince added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (2-0), who led by as many as 37.

Alex Fowler paced the Pilots (1-1) with 12 points.

Both teams were coming off victories over Seattle. The Pilots downed the Redhawks 82-70 in Seattle last Wednesday before the Ducks beat them 116-51 at home in Eugene on Saturday.

The Ducks have a new look after standouts Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard moved on to the WNBA. Oregon went 31-2 last season and won the Pac-12 Tournament before the NCAA Tournament was called off due to the coronavirus.

Junior transfer Taylor Mikesell, who had a career-high 28 points in her Ducks debut against Seattle, scored 11.

The Pilots won the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas last season and were headed to their first NCAA Tournament since 1997. Portland finished 20-11 for the team's first 20-win season since 1996-97.

The Pilots played Monday without junior guard Haylee Andrews because of a concussion. Andrews averaged 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game last season.

Boley, one of two seniors on the Ducks' roster, scored the first seven points of the game and Oregon led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter. Portland's defensive pressure helped keep the margin from getting any wider.

Prince, a 6-foot-7 transfer from Texas, had eight points and four rebounds as the Ducks took a 34-22 lead into halftime. Oregon's 9-0 run to open the third quarter stretched the lead to 42-22.

The Ducks have won five straight in the series.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Mikesell came to the Ducks from Maryland, where she was a starter for the past two seasons. ... Boley made her 73rd career start. ... The Ducks have opened 2-0 for the sixth straight season.

Portland: The Pilots lost just one player from last season's starting five, Kate Anderson, who graduated. ... Portland's roster includes three Australians and one player from New Zealand.

UP NEXT

Oregon is set to host Colorado in a Pac-12 Conference game Friday.

Portland is scheduled to play Seattle again on Sunday, this time at home in the Chiles Center.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.