https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Boise-St-86-Sam-Houston-St-55-15761691.php
Boise St. 86, Sam Houston St. 55
Armus 1-4 4-4 6, Kigab 5-9 0-0 11, Alston 7-16 9-9 27, Dennis 5-12 1-2 13, Shaver 4-10 8-10 18, Rice 1-8 0-0 2, N.Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Milner 0-1 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 2-2 0-0 5, Akot 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 22-25 86.
Crump 2-2 1-2 5, Ikpe 2-6 0-0 4, Lampley 2-5 0-1 4, Nutall 7-18 6-6 22. Totals 0-0 0-0 22.
Halftime_Boise St. 42-27. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 10-35 (Alston 4-10, Shaver 2-5, Dennis 2-8, Kuzmanovic 1-1, Kigab 1-3, Pryor 0-1, N.Smith 0-2, Rice 0-5), Sam Houston St. 0-0 (Nutall 2-6, Lampley 0-2). Fouled Out_Shaver. Rebounds_Boise St. 46 (Armus 12), Sam Houston St. 9 (Ikpe 5). Assists_Boise St. 18 (Dennis 7), Sam Houston St. 3 (Nutall 2). Total Fouls_Boise St. 19, Sam Houston St. 0.
