Boise St. 71, Washington St. 61

Gueye 4-11 4-5 12, Rodman 2-9 0-0 4, Bamba 9-16 2-4 24, Mullins 2-9 0-1 5, Powell 3-11 3-4 10, Rosario 1-4 2-2 4, Houinsou 1-2 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 11-16 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason