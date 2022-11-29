Boise St. 55, CS Northridge 46

Eyisi 1-2 0-0 2, Allen-Eikens 4-7 2-5 11, Bostick 3-14 3-4 9, Igbanugo 3-6 1-2 10, Wright 4-10 1-1 10, Tucker 0-5 4-4 4, Afifi 0-2 0-0 0, Okereke 0-1 0-0 0, Slaymaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 11-16 46.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason