Bogdanovic, Jazz continue roll with 138-121 win over Hornets STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 10:41 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic had 31 points on seven 3-pointers, Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Charlotte Hornets 138-121 on Friday night for their 14th victory in 15 games.
Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who overcame an early 12-point deficit by outscoring the Hornets 39-22 in the second quarter to take control of the game.