CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored and had an assist for Vancouver. Defenseman Jordie Benn and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 2-3-1 against the the Flames this season.