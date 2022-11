HOUSTON (AP) — Andrew Body threw two touchdown passes — including a 65-yarder to AJ Bennett — and Texas Southern breezed to a 41-7 victory over Grambling on Saturday night.

LaDarius Owens gave Texas Southern (5-5, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard scoring run. Freshman Julian Calvez fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Joshua Johnson four minutes later to pull Grambling (3-7, 2-5) even.