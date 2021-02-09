Bobrovsky shines as Panthers edge Red Wings 2-1 PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 10:12 p.m.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers.