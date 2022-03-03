Bobrovsky makes 18 stops, Panthers top Senators 3-0 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 11:45 p.m.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky was perfect. The rest of the Florida Panthers were just tough.
Patric Hornqvist and Ryan Lomberg scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, Bobrovsky made 18 saves for his 36th career shutout and the Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Thursday night to snap a three-game slide.