Blues rally for 3-2 win over Kings on Hoffman's goal in OT JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 12:53 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Hoffman made plays on both ends of the ice to help the St. Louis Blues extend their winning streak to three games.
The center scored 90 seconds into overtime Friday night to give the Blues a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Late in regulation, Hoffman chased down the puck in the defensive zone with the goalie pulled. St. Louis ended up converting with the extra skater as David Perron scored the tying goal.