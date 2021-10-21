Blues beat Golden Knights 3-1 to complete 3-0 trip W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 2:49 a.m.
1 of9 St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends against Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) watches St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington skates during a break in the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) shoots on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is introduced before the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko’s tenure with the St. Louis Blues was a hot topic during the offseason after he requested a trade earlier in the summer, and again after the team left the 29-year-old winger unprotected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.
The organization might be thankful he’s still wearing a Blues sweater.