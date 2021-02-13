Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in OT in Game 6 of marathon series THERESA SMITH, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 11:42 p.m.
1 of11 St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso celebrates with teammate Austin Poganski (53) after defeating the Arizona Coyotes in overtime during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Michael Sanford (12) shoots on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) shields the puck from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with center Brayden Schenn (10) and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) shields St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn from the puck in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman beat goalie Antti Raanta over the shoulder with a wrist shot 1:49 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in the sixth of seven straight games between the teams.
The team played four straight games in St. Louis, with Arizona winning the last three. The Blues won 4-1 on Friday night in Arizona and tied the series 3-3 with the overtime victory. They will finish off the longest—regular series in NHL history Monday at Gila River Arena.