Bluebloods feeling black and blue as hoops hits homestretch DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 3:16 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self looks on as Kansas plays TCU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, texas, in this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, file photo. Bill Self acknowledged this is a new feeling for him. In nearly two decades at Kansas, he has never been out of the hunt for the Big 12 title before the calendar flipped to February. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self carries his 13th Big 12 championship trophy following the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Lawrence, Kan., in this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo. Bill Self acknowledged this is a new feeling for him. In nearly two decades at Kansas, he has never been out of the hunt for the Big 12 title before the calendar flipped to February. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) works against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bill Self had never found himself in this position in nearly two decades as the head coach at Kansas.
Sure, there have been teams that have struggled to assimilate new players. Teams with deficiencies on offense or defense. He's had teams that flamed out the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, despite having one-and-done prodigies on the roster.