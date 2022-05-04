Blue Jays beat Yanks 2-1, end New York's 11-game win streak

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Romano stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s tiebreaking single stand up as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 Wednesday night to end New York's winning streak at 11.

Matt Chapman homered and Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) allowed a run over a season-high six innings for Toronto, which narrowly held on.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a one-out single off Romano in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Tim Locastro, who advanced to second on Josh Donaldson’s hit. Aaron Hicks struck out and Joey Gallo walked to load the bases for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who grounded out to end it.

Romano leads the majors with 12 saves in 13 tries. Toronto avoided being swept in the three-game series.

New York’s 11-game run was its longest since a 13-game streak from Aug. 14 to 27, 2021.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Marty Foster for arguing balls and strikes during Aaron Judge’s at-bat in the eighth. Foster upset Judge after calling him out on a low strike in the sixth.

Boone and Foster exchanged heated words before the Yankees manager exited the dugout. One pitch later, Judge struck out swinging to end the inning.

Kikuchi won for the first time in five starts with Toronto. He walked one and struck out a season-high seven.

David Phelps got one out in the seventh but left after issuing back-to-back walks, and Tim Mayza came on and retired the next two batters. Yimi Garcia worked the eighth.

Toronto improved to 10-3 in one-run games.

Judge finished 0 for 3 with a walk and three strikeouts, fanning three times for the second straight night. He went hitless for just the second time in 14 games.

Gallo returned to the lineup after missing the past three games because of a tight left groin and homered on the first pitch he saw from Kikuchi in the third.

Gallo’s homer was his third and New York’s major league-leading 35th.

Chapman opened the scoring in the second with a leadoff blast off left-hander Nestor Cortes. The homer was Chapman’s fifth.

Bo Bichette hit a two-out double in the third and Guerrero broke the deadlock with his single.

Cortes (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He walked four and struck out three.

New York lost for the second time in 17 games when hitting at least one home run.

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays selected RHP Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Triple-A. To make room for Lawrence on the 40-man roster, INF Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment.

NEW HOME FOR HOLLAND

LHP Derek Holland tweeted that he signed a minor league deal with Toronto. A 13-year veteran, Holland went 3-2 with a 5.07 ERA in 39 games with Detroit last season. He has also pitched for Texas, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Teoscar Hernández (strained left oblique) went 1 for 3 and struck out twice in his second rehab game at Class-A Dunedin. Hernández could rejoin the Blue Jays in Cleveland on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00) starts Friday as the Yankees return home for the opener of a three-game series against Texas. RHP Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89) starts for the Rangers

Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (2-0, 4.13) starts Thursday in the opener of a four-game series in Cleveland. RHP Aaron Civale (0-2, 10.67) goes for the Guardians.

