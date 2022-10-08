Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 8:14 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9.