Blue Jackets bounce back, beat Rangers 5-3 NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 10:51 p.m.
1 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, left, celebrates with forward Gustav Nyquist, center, and forward Sean Kuraly after Kuraly's goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The Blue Jackets won 5-3. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom, left, watches teammate forward Sean Kuraly's goal past New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba, center, and goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) stops a shot in front New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) and Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) and forward Yegor Chinakhov (59) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The Blue Jackets won 5-3. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist, right, scores past New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow, left, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi, right, reaches for the puck in front of New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad, left, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly each had two goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets scored four straight to rally from an early deficit and beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Thursday night, breaking a three-game losing streak.
Gus Nyquist also scored, Zach Werenski had three assists and Patrik Laine contributed two for the Blue Jackets, who trailed 2-0 less than five minutes into the game. Jenner also added an assist.