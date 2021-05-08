Blazers get key tiebreaker with 106-101 win over Lakers ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 1:16 a.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 38 points to lead Portland to a 106-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night that gave the Trail Blazers the tiebreaker over their Western Conference foe as the season winds to a close.
Lillard had five 3-pointers for the Blazers, who were back at home after going 5-1 on a six-game trip. They were welcomed back to Portland with fans allowed at the Moda Center for the first time this season.
ANNE M. PETERSON