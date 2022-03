RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Toumani Camara had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and R.J. Blakney made a go-ahead dunk with 1.2 seconds left to lift Dayton to a 55-53 win over Richmond on Tuesday night.

Dayton inbounded it with 2.4 seconds left under its basket. Malachi Smith lobbed it toward the rim and Blakney elevated for the slam.