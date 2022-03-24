Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday.

Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak.

Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 advantage at 11:37 of the second period with a slap shot from the right circle on a power play.

On March 8 in Chicago, Kane posted a career-high six points in an 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Kane also has 16 points in Chicago's last seven games overall but only two goals. He had a chance to score on a breakaway five minutes into the third, but was stopped by Gibson.

Strome and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist. Taylor Raddysh also scored and Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 shots.

DeBrincat's empty-net goal with 1:03 remaining wrapped it up for the Blackhawks.

Sam Carrick — who was playing in his 100th NHL game — scored twice for Anaheim, marking the first multigoal game of his six-year career.

However, it wasn't enough for the Ducks, who have dropped eight straight games for the fifth time in franchise history. They also had an 0-6-3 skid early last season.

Gibson made 24 saves.

Raddysh scored his second goal since joining the Blackhawks at 10:11 of the first on a power play. The right wing, acquired from Tampa Bay last Friday, had his shot from the slot hit the crossbar before going in. Raddysh, who has seven goals this season, has three points in three games with Chicago.

Carrick evened it three minutes later for his first goal in 19 games. Buddy Robinson dumped the puck into the offensive zone and quickly chased it down behind the net before feeding it to Carrick for his 10th.

Carrick also tied it 2-all at 13:28 of the third, when he pounced on a loose puck in the crease and knocked it in.

RECORD BOOK

Trevor Zegras had the second assist on Carrick's second goal, giving him 41 on the season — the most by an Anaheim rookie.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Ducks: Play at San Jose on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports