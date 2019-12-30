Blackhawks rally to beat Blue Jackets in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored shootout goals to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Chicago goalie Robin Lehner stopped Nathan Gerbe in the third round of the tiebreaker to seal the win. Lehner finished with 31 saves through overtime.

The Blackhawks, who have won four of the last five, got third-period goals from Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson to send the game into the extra period.

An apparent goal from Zach Werenski just before the buzzer in the overtime period was waved off because a replay showed the puck had crossed the goal line after time expired. That set up the shootout.

The Blue Jackets got regulation goals from Dubois and Riley Nash, and Joonas Korpisalo had 28 saves. Gustav Nyquist scored in the shootout. Columbus lost its second straight game beyond regulation but extended a points streak to 10 games (6-0-4).

Nash got the Blue Jackets on the board when he rocketed a shot past Lehner's glove from the high slot 6:54 into the game. Late in the first, Dubois got a slick, twisting cross-ice pass from Nick Foligno in front of the net and and scored for a 2-0 Blue Jackets lead.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Stenlund, right, of Sweden, passes the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist, left, of Sweden, and forward Jonathan Toews during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Strome made it a one-goal game when he redirected Connor Murphy's shot at 7:33 of the third. Gustavsson tied it with 2:02 left with a long slap shot that went in off the bar on a power play after the Blue Jackets got caught with too many men on the ice.

NOTES: Dubois has three goals and four assists in his past six games. ... Besides the eight Blue Jackets players on injured reserve, D Scott Harrington and F Sonny Milano were scratched for health reasons.... D Olli Maata and F Dylan Sikura were scratches for Chicago. ... The first home game for the Blue Jackets since Dec. 21 was a sellout. ... Columbus rookie Vladislav Gavrikov has two goals and an assist in his past four games.

Black Hawks: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host former goalie Sergei Bobrovski and Florida on Tuesday night.

