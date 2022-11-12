Binghamton 78, Marist 75

Balogun 2-4 0-0 4, Falko 6-12 4-7 19, Harried 3-12 0-1 7, McGriff 3-5 2-3 9, Gibson 7-13 4-6 19, Petcash 3-5 4-4 11, Hinckson 1-3 0-0 2, White 1-1 3-4 5, Solomon 1-1 0-0 2, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 17-25 78.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason