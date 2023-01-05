Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 50

Daniels 3-12 1-3 7, Tutic 2-2 1-4 5, Brown 3-5 1-2 8, Herasme 3-6 0-0 7, Johnson 4-10 3-7 11, Woodyard 1-2 1-2 4, Derry 0-2 1-2 1, Baker 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez 1-3 0-0 2, Sunderland 1-2 0-0 2, Willeman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-47 9-22 50.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason