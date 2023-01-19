Binghamton 65, Albany (NY) 54

White 0-1 0-0 0, Falko 5-10 5-5 16, Harried 2-5 0-1 5, Petcash 2-4 4-4 9, Gibson 4-6 0-0 8, Balogun 7-9 4-4 18, Hinckson 3-4 1-1 8, McGriff 0-3 0-0 0, Akuwovo 0-1 1-2 1, Solomon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-43 15-17 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason